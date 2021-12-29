Letter: Calling all Napa New Tech High School alumni and supporters

It’s the time of year when generosity and the spirit of community become our focus, and we take time to appreciate the things we have and think more about those who struggle. The past two years have intensified the needs for much of our community as well as for many of our New Tech students, but they are resilient and continue to plan, dream and work towards their goals for after graduation.

Here’s where our parent fundraising group, Friends of New Tech (FONT), requests your help: we want to be able to offer scholarships that will help cover costs of tuition, books, and technology to more of our graduating students even while our traditional fundraising events are restricted.

Our small-school community appreciates every donation, whether you are a New Tech alumni, a family member of a current or past student, or a community member who appreciates our project-based learning with real-world experiences and our goals of providing all our students with the collaborative, creative and technical skills that they will need to succeed as they transition from high school to college, careers and beyond.

All donations are tax-deductible as our FONT Board is a registered 501(C)(3) (Federal Tax ID#27-0979431), and we have a volunteer board that receives no pay, salaries, or stipends so all of your donation will directly benefit our students.

You can donate online by going to newtechhigh.org/donate or by mailing a check to Friends of New Tech (FONT), 920 Yount St., Napa, CA 94559.

Thank you for your consideration, and we wish everyone a happy and safe holiday season.

Valerie Moberg

FONT Board Member