I am writing to voice my agreement with Ken Morris and the points made regarding the cancellation of Fourth of July fireworks. The effect of the loud booms on dogs, cats, and wildlife is too much. Last year the decibel level was extraordinary in east Napa.

We were acclimating an outdoor stray cat, who is normally very relaxed, who was so frightened and affected it took her four days to settle down. She hid, and then in the ensuing days kept staring at the ground and jumping in alarm. We now have her used to being indoors and will have her in due to the illegal fireworks and explosions that will go off in the Shurtleff Avenue and Phillips School area.

The stress, lost and frightened animals, displaced wildlife and smoke and fire danger on this side of town is not worth the explosions. I applaud the city's decision, and as Mr. Morris suggested, would appreciate exploration of technology for future years, such as lasers or drones. Perhaps beautiful virtual alternatives, paired with music that doesn't sound like a war zone in one’s home and yard, would be enjoyed by all.

Jeannine Graffin

Napa