City Manager Steve Potter and Mayor Scott Sedgely and their band of "Debbie Downers" need to reconsider the end of our fireworks on the Fourth!

Where is your inner child? Your consideration for traffic flow to Sonoma, American Canyon, etc. to watch the annual visual expression of joy?

It’s disturbing that these people think that they are the judge and jury!!

Marianne Flynn-Degoede

Napa