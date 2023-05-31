Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

I much appreciate the Napa city government deciding to forgo the expensive and explosive fireworks for our Fourth of July celebration.

One point that was barely touched on in the article was the terrible effect the loud booms of fireworks have on dogs. I’ve owned dogs the 23 years I’ve lived here and all of them have panic attacks, causing shallow panting, shaking with fear and trying to hide in a protected space during July 4th and New Years Eve.

I’ve tried depressants, both from the veterinarian and over the counter, purchased ‘thunder shirts’ that are supposed to make the dog feel calm during fireworks, turned on loud music and simply held on to them the entire time. None of these have calmed our dogs.

After holidays when fireworks shoot off, the Napa County Animal Shelter must deal with the large number of animals, mostly dogs, which escape their homes, trying to get away from the horrendous noise, and are found lost the next few days. Why are they so sensitive to our noise making? The average human cannot hear sounds above 20,000 Hertz. The more sensitive average dog can hear sounds as high as 47,000 to 65,000 Hertz.

But already City Councilmember Liz Alessio and I’m sure others are saying we should rethink the decision to stop fireworks. The argument seems to be that is the way we’ve always celebrated July 4th. Of course, we also used to hunt whales for oil to light lamps, hunted buffalo almost to extinction and burned coal for steam locomotives, but I suggest now that we are in the 21st century that we can use current technology such as lasers to light the skies on major holidays to entertain us.

Do we really need gunpowder exploding over our city to celebrate the country’s birthday? I think just about every animal owner would say please, no.

Ken Morris

Napa