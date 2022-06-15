Letter: CanDo’s Napa Valley Give!Guide 10th Anniversary

It’s CanDo’s Napa Valley Give!Guide 10th Anniversary! Here we go!

We are reaching out to Napa Valley nonprofit organizations. For nine years CanDo’s Give!Guide has raised over $4 million for 135 local nonprofits. If your nonprofit would like to be in this year's anniversary edition and have been serving Napa County for for two years or more, someone from your organization must attend one of two mandatory meetings in order to apply.

Due to COVID, the meetings will be done by Zoom, one on June 22 and one on June 30. Both 11 am to 12:30 pm. Please send your nonprofit’s name to CanDogiveguide@gmail.com.

We would love to have you participate and see the benefits you will receive, both monetary and community exposure. We look forward to hearing from you.

Nancy Fireman

Napa