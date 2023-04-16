Your recent cartoon, “How it started… how it’s going,” was not only inappropriate, but it was inaccurate.

As a mental health professional, parent and community advocate trying to restore hope to traumatized individuals at the receiving end of discrimination, I cringe to think a blackface will show up in your next edition. How about a light-hearted child abuse cartoon? There are no shortage of antisemitism gifs. I think these options would bring you pause, and I’m truly disappointed that you were so disaffected by the selection your paper made.

In case you were unaware, we are a refuge state.

Cartoons used to demean others not only fail to further civil dialogue, but they breed justification for discriminatory and even violent behavior. I already have my Browns Valley Road neighbor for that.

I think a public apology would be helpful to your readership.

Jennifer Hampton

Napa