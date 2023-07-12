This is in response to your publication of the cartoon in the July 6 newspaper that showed a school child saying a mocked up Pledge of Allegiance disparaging the U.S. Supreme Court.

Well done! You just proved to me that the Register is very happy to fan the flames of division in this country. For what purpose? To prove how worthy you are to the local progressives? To incite hatred against conservatives? To incite hatred among conservatives towards progressives? What other purpose, or should I say whose other purposes were you serving? In any case, you should simply be ashamed for publishing such a hate-filled cartoon.