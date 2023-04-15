Tom Stiglich's cartoon on April 13 was thoughtless and offensive. Transgender and non-binary people are not to be made fun of as Mr. Stiglich suggests. He should know that many states are passing bills seeking to block basic rights to LGBTQ+ people and nearly 1 in 5 transgender and nonbinary youth attempted suicide in 2022.

There are countries in this world that have criminalized LGBTQ+ people and have gone so far as implementing the death penalty. This is no joke! Napa has been an accepting community, and we want to and should keep it that way. Acceptance is what we should be publicizing and not jokes about anyone who is fighting to protect themselves and their rights as Americans.