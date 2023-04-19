How could you stoop so low?

In regards to the cartoon by Tom Stiglich, published on April 13, it’s beyond me how anybody sees humor in debasing an incredibly vulnerable part of our humanity.

Initially I was left scratching my head, asking myself, “Is this just a cartoon, intended to be a harmless attempt to poke fun?” It weighed on me though. Cartoons aren’t supposed to do that. This cartoon, like many that have been popping up in the paper, is inflammatory.

So this cartoon is neither appreciated or deserving of our community. Napa is so much better than this.

Your continual publishing of these cartoons seems to be intentional, meaning to inflame. Please stop.

Carol Whichard

Napa