Letter: Catalytic converter conundrum

Having worked for three years in San Francisco's Bayview – Hunter's Point neighborhood next door to a metal recycling business, I have three questions:

Who is buying the catalytic converters?

Wouldn't the easiest solution to this ongoing problem be to shut down and arrest the owners of whatever businesses who are purchasing and processing the platinum?

What are our beloved and effective politicians doing to change the laws that would facilitate the closing of the thriving and profitable used catalytic converter market?

Gary Huckaby

Napa

