Letter: Celebrating a significant milestone

Community Projects, Inc. is celebrating its 81st birthday!

Founded in 1941 as “Bundles for Britain” by a group of can-do Napa women to collect and ship clothing to children in war-torn England, CP has continued to emulate the spirit of those dedicated women through thick and thin. CP Shop sales have afforded CP the opportunity to donate close to $15,000,000 to worthy organizations in Napa County. This is an impressive fact and one made possible by the hard work of CP volunteers and staff and the generosity of CP donors. I wonder what those few women in 1941 would think of how their desire to help has evolved into this beloved Napa institution.

During this unsettling time of stress, division and violence, I have come to believe that CP not only provides financial assistance to its community but also presents an example of cooperation and acceptance. CP is a place where about 100 women gather to work toward the common goal of helping those in need. Our membership includes women, who come from different backgrounds; who represent every political persuasion; who have varying degrees of education and work experience; and who are strong-willed and unafraid to voice opinions. Yet, we respect each other’s differences, enjoy working together, and often fill the shop with laughter and the joyful sounds of friendship.

While there are moments of disagreement, I find CP to be a beacon of hope and an example of what our society could be. I am so grateful for our members and staff for making this so.

And so, we celebrate the women of 1941 and every year thereafter for their generosity of spirit, willingness to put their bodies where their mouths were and are, and for the incredible impact they have had on the Napa Community.

Happy Birthday, CP!

Guillermina (Mina) Gutierrez Byrne

President, Community Projects, Inc. Board of Directors