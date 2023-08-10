Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Don't beam me up, Scotty!

Letter: Don't beam me up, Scotty!

Here we go again. The question of whether we are alone in the universe comes roaring back each time there is a spate of new “sightings” of ali…

Letter: Bravo to the Blue Note

Letter: Bravo to the Blue Note

I live a mile from Silverado Country Club and I have to tell you I did not hear a sound from the weekend Blue Note Jazz Festival at the puttin…