While Friends of the Napa River and her family mourn her passing, FONR wants to celebrate the significant impacts that Barbara Stafford made to Napa and Napa County. She was a key promoter of the "living river" principles for the Napa River Flood Project that include restoring natural river habitats, encouraging public access to the river, respecting adjacent property owners while providing optimal flood protection.

Barbara encouraged FONR to educate the community about how the proposed "big ditch" flood bypass channel could be a public open space and recreational asset. Barbara and FONR, under the leadership of Bernhard Krevet, built a scale model of the planned bypass to help the public understand what they would be getting without positive changes. FONR took this model to the weekly Chef's markets and to service clubs. With this knowledge the city of Napa hired a design team to create the plan for our current downtown Oxbow Commons Park.

As a FONR board member for over two decades, Barbara served as a FONR representative on the Flood Control District's "Technical Advisory Panel" bringing her professional landscape architect skills into the process.

While Barbara was wonderfully multi-faceted, FONR wants our community to know about her major contributions to our community through her decades of work to our flood project. We at Friends of the Napa River will honor her memory by keeping the values she championed alive through our ongoing efforts of advocacy and education for the Napa River and its watershed.

Francie Winnen

On behalf of Friends of the Napa River's Board of Directors