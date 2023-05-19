The annual fireworks display in Napa has been a long-standing tradition in Napa for decades and many residents and visitors alike have fond memories of this special event.

It is with great difficulty that we, as a city, have made the hard decision to discontinue the annual fireworks display. We did not arrive at this decision easily and weighed many factors as they related to public safety, the environment, and the health and well-being of our community. We must consider the ever-present and increasing fire danger in our region, the environmental concerns related to the debris created by fireworks, as well as the chemicals contained in them, the noise and disruption affecting some community members and pets. These are all concerns that we have increasingly heard from the community that contributed to this decision.

I realize this is an unpopular decision for some and a welcome one for others. It is important for the city to still provide ways for our community to gather, and celebrate this holiday together. Our staff has worked hard to prepare multi-faceted entertainment, hosted at the Oxbow Commons, with something for everyone, from a free Kids Zone with inflatable, carnival games and a magic show, to live music and food vendors. The evening will also include a Salute to America, where our mayor will welcome the crowd, and an Honor Guard will present the colors while the National Anthem is sung.

Our partners at the Napa Sunrise Rotary will also hold the annual 4th of July parade on Second and Third streets, which kicks off at 10 a.m.

Details of these events can be found at cityofnapa.org/395/Community-Events.

My hope is that our community continues to embrace the 4th of July holiday by coming together and celebrating everything that makes Napa, and our country, a great place to live, work and play. I know I will be there, and I look forward to seeing many familiar faces, as well as new faces, on this festive day.

Steve Potter

Napa City Manager