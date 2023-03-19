As National Agriculture Week kicks off from March 19-25, the Napa County Farm Bureau is excited to mark this week celebrating Napa County Ag and the men and women who make it world class.

As we continue to deal with a number of challenges facing agriculture at the moment, it is important to recognize the men and women in Napa County who have continued to face the challenges head on and who strive to build our economy and communities in these unprecedented times. It is important for us in Napa County to pause and recognize the positive and significant impact that agriculture has on our communities.

Our local farmers, farmworkers, food processors and other essential employees in the agricultural sector continue to perform their critical work and ensure continuity of a critical infrastructure that provides for the well-being of ourselves, our families and our businesses.

California is the nation’s top agricultural producer and oftentimes this fact goes unrecognized. At the local level, the agricultural sector is Napa County’s driving economic force. Agriculture is predominantly inter-woven into the many businesses and individuals who make Napa County a premier, world-class economy and who fortify and enhance our local communities. During this week, we should reinforce our appreciation for farmers and farmworkers who grow and harvest our agricultural products in Napa County and around the country. These are the dedicated men and women who have not let us down during times of challenge and they are more than deserving of our continued respect — they have earned it.

As the oldest and largest agricultural organization in Napa Valley, the Napa County Farm Bureau is proud to represent over 1,000 members engaged in the agricultural sector who perform these vital services for us every day. They are top contributors to our economy, our local communities and overall personal well-being.

During this National Agriculture Week, the Napa County Farm Bureau applauds and thanks the men and women of Napa Valley agriculture for continuing to provide their essential services during this time of unequaled adversity. We encourage you to thank those that continue to perform this critical and essential work and those who continue to make agriculture in Napa County the driving force that we all are proud to vigorously support.

Ryan Klobas

Chief Executive Officer, Napa County Farm Bureau