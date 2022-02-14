Letter: Celebrating 'Our Story'

As we approach the last month of the Napa County Historical Society’s exhibit, "Wine Our Story," we want to take a moment to thank all the people, businesses and sponsors who helped research, design and install the exhibit.

The exhibit visually showcases the history of both old and new wineries through the eyes of the wineries themselves. With our partner, the Napa Valley Vintners Association, we asked wineries to share four to five photos of their history. Fifty-three wineries responded with a wonderful selection of images chronicling passion and generational pride. It is a remarkable insight into one of the Valley’s driving industries.

We were extremely fortunate to have Portocork, Nadalie, and Riedel come forward and share with us the importance of cork, oak, and glassware in the making and appreciation of wine. Many locals and visitors remark about how much they have learned from the exhibit.

Then there are the families, Migliavacca, Wolff, and Meagher who graciously shared their private collections, enhancing and amplifying the engagement of the exhibit. Numerous local organizations, including The Napa Wine Project, Napa Valley Museum, Leon Brendel Tasting Room, Atomic Janitorial, and Furniture for Less all answered our calls and helped make this exhibit shine with their expertise, help, and equipment.

Finally, we are grateful to the organizations - Buena Vista Winery, Community Projects, Gordon Huether Studio, and The Doctors Company who stepped forward with support, helping underwrite the exhibit. The generosity of the people and organizations who donated made it possible for our small, committed Historical Society to create an informative and fun experience for locals and visitors.

Their generosity also makes it possible for our 74-year-old society to continue fulfilling our mission, while complementing burgeoning downtown Napa. It is our aspiration to be a jewel in downtown Napa and with everyone’s help, we can achieve our goal.

Since the opening last October, over 8,000 visitors and residents have toured the exhibit. Open until the last Saturday in March, we invite residents and visitors to drop in and experience the wine industry in a new and intriguing way.

Sheli Smith and Liz Alessio

Executive Director and Board President

Napa County Historical Society