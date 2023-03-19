March is Women’s History Month, a time for our country to recognize the significant contributions made by women throughout our history. Being from California, we have a front-row seat to history-making women, including the first woman to serve as Speaker of the House and the first woman to serve as Vice President of the United States. Nancy Pelosi and Kamala Harris are just two of the incredible California women who have broken barriers and paved the way for future women leaders.

Women’s History Month has its origin in our district. In 1978, the Education Task Force of the Sonoma County Commission on the Status of Women coordinated a “Woman’s History Week” during the week of March 8th to correspond with International Women’s Day. In 1980, a group of Sonoma County women founded the National Women’s History Project (NWHP) in Santa Rosa, California. The goal of this organization was to highlight and recognize the historical national achievements made by women.

In partnership with other women advocacy groups and historians, the NWHP successfully lobbied for national recognition, with President Jimmy Carter declaring the week of March 8th as National Women’s History Week. After such accomplishment, the NWHP began advocating for the entire month of March to be designated as Women’s History Month. Seven years later, Congress officially passed legislation designating the entire month of March as Women’s History Month. Every year since, we have recognized Women’s History Month in March to uplift and celebrate the incredible contributions and accomplishments of American women.

Each year, as the representative of the district in which Women’s History Month began, I am proud to introduce a bipartisan resolution to commemorate this month and reaffirm our commitment to delivering for women across our country. As we celebrate all of the women in our lives who have made immeasurable contributions, I look forward to continuing this proud tradition that began in our district.

Rep. Mike Thompson

D-St. Helena​