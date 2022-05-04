Letter: Celebration is worth it

I respectfully take issue with Ms. Monnette’s April 27 letter, finding dinner at The French Laundry an unacceptable factoid. Yes, dinner there is special and memorable to be sure, and a choice made to celebrate surviving a health challenge, a milestone, birthday, or a memorial to a beloved husband. Or, maybe just because one had been blessed with a successful year.

Some of us are unable to plan a trip, yet treasure a local celebration with those we love. We love the creative menus and amazing professional service.

Yes, there is surely a wealth gap. I began as a staff nurse at UCSF making $300 a month in the 60s, and lived in a tiny studio and ate pasta. I hope if my family and I can continue to celebrate survival, The French Laundry will be there.

Carol G. Fink

Yountville