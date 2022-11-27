Letter: Changes needed to make solar worthwhile

As a chair of the Napa Climate Now! organization, I am writing to express my indignation regarding the continued commitment of the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) and Gov. Newsom to cut by 75% the credit people would receive by sharing their excess solar energy with the grid.
If enacted, this proposal would make solar energy too expensive for most people as the monthly savings on their energy bill would be too small to make the endeavor worthwhile.
Where similar cuts have been made in other states, solar adoption has decreased by at least half. This action directly contradicts California's commitment to triple all forms of solar energy by 2035, a measure crucial to attaining the state's climate change goals.
I urge all residents of California to demand that Gov. Newsom show leadership in opposing the CPUC's extreme proposal that would prevent the average person from installing solar and inevitably accelerate climate change.
Marilyn Knight-Mendelson
Co-Chair, Napa Climate Now!