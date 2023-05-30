Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The article "Jennifer Garner hosts St. Helena event raising $1 million for local cancer screening" begs the question: Why are we having to depend on the kindness of wealthy people to provide the health care services necessary for a fully functioning, civil society?

There would be no wine to auction without the labor of the beneficiaries of this auction. The question as to why these people have no other access to necessary medical care doesn't get the slightest mention in this article. This is at best, ironic, at worst, opportunistic.

After diagnosis, who will pay for treatment if needed? Would that these dollars were spent on supporting current efforts to enact single payer health care that would provide universal preventative, diagnostic, treatment and follow-up medical services for every resident at a fraction of the current cost of health care that demands profits to all of the "middle men" (private insurance companies and their stock holders), that would be eliminated with Single Payer?

Why wasn't this question raised in the article? I would appreciate being able to read beyond the sexy, celebrity hype and shallow expedience of the wine industry to exploit the unnecessary misery of others to promote their products.

To paraphrase what Terry Herndon, executive secretary of the National Education Association, said in 1973: I look forward to the day when the those with health issues will automatically receive the funds they need and all of the worlds' armies hold bake sales to buy tanks.

Barbara Monnette

St. Helena