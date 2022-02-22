Letter: Charter school is a bad idea

As President of the Napa Solano Central Labor Council, I have seen declining enrollment hit the Napa Valley Unified School District (NVUSD) and its students hard. The cuts to programs, services, and staffing that students will feel if the Napa County Office of Education overturns the unanimous decision to deny the charter by the NVUSD Board of Education, are devastating.

It has already been established that the proposed charter school intends to enroll 300 middle school students, which will exacerbate the district’s enrollment decline. This enrollment represents a 2% enrollment decrease for NVUSD, and an 8% enrollment decrease for NVUSD’s middle school programs.

Napa Valley Unified is already down 300 students, and if we lose another 300 students, we will have layoffs of a minimum of 14 additional teachers beyond the current layoff expectations.

This is why I am asking the Napa County Board of Education to support Napa Valley students by denying the Mayacamas Charter Middle School, and I invite you to take action here if you haven’t already: https://actionnetwork.org/petitions/support-nvusd-students-deny-the-mayacamas-charter.

G. Anthony Phillips

President, Napa Solano Central Labor Council