Letter: Charter school isn't worth the price

I am a parent of a current American Canyon Middle School student and employee at Napa Valley Unified School District.

I’m writing to express my disagreement over the Mayacamas Charter Middle School appeal to the Napa County Office of Education Board. When I read the proposal and now appeal, what comes to mind are the millions of dollars asked to be diverted to their project, leaving a void for the other schools in the district that really need funding or are in need of repairs.

I was baffled that after the construction of the second middle school in American Canyon was halted due to declining enrollment, you are being asked to start a brand new charter school, putting the tab on us taxpayers.

I find it inequitable and unfair for so many families that don’t have the means to commute to such a school or wouldn’t be able to benefit from this school, trickling down to all the schools in our district negatively.

American Canyon Middle School continues to thrive with our strong Project-Based Learning and all the electives provided to students, including award-winning music programs that include band, strings, and choir; an award-winning robotics program; theater; art; AVID; languages such as Mandarin and Spanish; along with an amazing Wellness Center that provides great social-emotional resources inclusive to all students. This will all directly be impacted by taking funding away from those programs to give to so few others.

The millions of dollars they want to use for their boutique school will be better used to continue the work being asked of our NVUSD Superintendent to bring equality to the Napa Valley district. We have been working really hard in getting all our middle schools to have the same opportunities. Letting the Mayacamas Charter School use public funding to start a middle school that will only serve a small number of students will be irresponsible funding management. I cannot emphasize the inequality for the less deserving families, students with IEPs, English learners, etc.

I ask that the NCOE Trustees spend more time investigating where the money came from to fund the startup cost and legal process invested in Mayacamas? Did it come from an existing school PTO/Parent Club that will be closing? Did the PTO’s money get used to fund the applications and now appeals?

As a taxpayer, I encourage you to investigate how the money got spent and where is it? I also ask the NCOE Board members to continue to be fiscally responsible, to continue the work of being inclusive, and vote NO on Mayacamas appeal.

Karina Servente

American Canyon