Letter: Charter schools offer opportunity

I am a Napa resident, a former public school board president and professor at Columbia's Teachers College. I have been interested in models of schooling, based on the reality that life and work in our society has changed in the digital age, but student work in our school designs is still what we came up with for the industrial age.

The pandemic has forced us to recognize that we need to go about schooling differently. Overall, I do not think we have responded very creatively. Mostly, we did not address good questions like how we could use digital and other tools to better customize learning, or how to adapt the school day’s timing, or how to help young people form communities of interest and explore their world.

Instead, we primarily offered computerized standard workbook lessons. What the public schools need in this digital world are new models of schooling. The middle schools, especially, could benefit from creative thinking about how schooling for adolescents might better factor in the social and emotional foundations of learning.

Charter schools offer an opportunity to create new designs of schooling where parents, educators and students come together by choice to support a particular model. It is important to recognize that insightful parents and other advocates of public schooling are brought to the table in creating charter schools.

Most critics at the recent Napa Valley Unified School District Board meeting on the Mayacamas Charter School application focused on potential loss of student enrollment and jobs. The traditional district public schools’ enemy is not a public charter school (which generally uses a lottery for admission), but the non-public enterprises of private schools and homeschooling.

Many parents are dedicated to finding the right match in schooling for each of their children. The existing large and often impersonal and overwhelming middle schools are not their preference — and the science of learning and adolescent development back up their intuition.

If the option of an innovative public charter school, such as Mayacamas, is denied, public school districts risk losing not only the students, but also the parents as public school advocates at a time when NVUSD is planning to launch a bond campaign and needs public support.

Providing multiple public school choices is a way to show respect for parents and individual student needs, and keep families in the public system, thus helping to sustain our public schools at a time when COVID disruptions have caused private schools, homeschooling and pods to grow - (homeschooling for instance previously about 5% of the student population, has grown to 11% nationally).

With respect to jobs, charter schools can only function if they attract students, families and educators — so they have a built in accountability mechanism. The total number of teacher jobs in our community would not be reduced by this public charter school. The roster of teachers in the traditional district schools, however, may shift, if students enroll in a public charter school.

Thus, what is protected by denying the parents and community members who apply to create a public charter school is not teacher jobs per se, but the teacher roster of a particular middle school.

Because of the benefits for students, parents and educators of having public charter school options, I do not think that protecting a district’s specific teacher roster is a worthy public stance. We need to support the parents, students and educators who want to create an innovative smaller school that will provide Napa’s adolescents a much needed alternative to the large traditional middle schools of NVUSD.

In short, support for public schools is strengthened by nurturing creatively designed public charter schools and the parents, educators and community members who actively choose to engage in them. My experience tells me that teachers who choose to work in a charter school they helped create are some of the most competent, dedicated, and energetic professionals.

As a former public school board president, I would want to support them in the name of supporting public schooling and a strong community. So I hope that the Napa County Board of Education votes to approve the Mayacamas Charter Middle School.

Frank Smith

Napa