Chavez did not limit his concerns to only labor and civil rights. He was also an outspoken advocate for the welfare of animals. Consider this excerpt from a treasured December 1990 letter to Action for Animals.

"Kindness and compassion towards all living things is a mark of a civilized society. Conversely, cruelty, whether it is directed against human beings or against animals, is not the exclusive province of any one culture or community of people. Racism, economic deprival, dog fighting and cock fighting, bullfighting and rodeos are cut from the same fabric: violence. Only when we have become nonviolent towards all life will we have learned to live well ourselves."