Letter: Check out Napa StoryWalk

Napa County is home to many incredible nonprofit and social impact organizations, which support the community in various capacities and are open to partnering with community members on new projects. As a Napa community member, I have had the pleasure of working directly with a few such organizations to help bring to life the idea for a rotating StoryWalk exhibit.

Leaders, Ryan Ayers (Napa County Regional Park and Open Space District), Andrew Brooks (Skyline Wilderness Park Citizens Association), Naomi Chamblin (Napa Bookmine & Napa Bookmine Literary Foundation), and Lilea Heine (First Five Napa County) enthusiastically came together across sectors to create this free bilingual outdoor storybook experience to two beautiful regional parks in Napa County. My hope is that this project serves as an example of thoughtful partnership for the good of our community and that more organizations will be inspired to follow suit.

Last month, Napa County Regional Park and Open Space District, in collaboration with First Five Napa County, the Napa Bookmine Literary Foundation, the City of American Canyon Parks and Recreation Department, the American Canyon Community and Parks Foundation announced the inaugural Napa County StoryWalk®. This rotating exhibit takes place from July through September, 2022.

The StoryWalk began at Skyline Wilderness Parkin the children’s area of the Martha Walker Native Habitat Garden on July 2. Skyline has graciously waived the park entrance fees for visitors that show their Napa County Library card at the kiosk throughout the four-week installation at the park.

The StoryWalk moves from Skyline on Saturday to Wetlands Edge Park. There are no fees at Wetlands Edge Park and the installation will remain through the month of August.

Attending a StoryWalk is a wonderful way for children and grownups to combine literacy skills and healthy exercise as they walk and enjoy a story in the great outdoors. The Napa County StoryWalk installment features the book, “I Know the River Loves Me / Yo sé que el río me ama” written and illustrated by Bay Area writer, Maya Christina Gonzalez.

Please take advantage of this family friendly opportunity and enjoy a wonderful book while exploring the parks. It also pairs well with Napa County Library’s Summer Library Adventure. The 2022 theme is “Read Beyond the Beaten Path!” There is still time for children to register for some great prizes and count The StoryWalk towards summer reading efforts.

Full details at www.NapaOutdoors.org/NapaStoryWalk/.

Kate Graham

Napa