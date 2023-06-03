I am writing to express my excitement and gratitude for the upcoming Friends of the Napa Library book sale, scheduled to take place from June 10 to June 18 at the Napa Main Library (680 Coombs St.). The event promises to be a treasure trove for book enthusiasts of all genres, while also supporting one of Napa’s most important assets: our library and its critical programs.

Imagine thousands of books for sale at bargain prices, catering to diverse literary tastes, making it a true haven for avid readers. From contemporary bestsellers to classic novels, non-fiction to barely used cookbooks, there will be something for everyone to explore and enjoy. Not to mention, there are hundreds of DVDs, CDs and special collection books for the collector, from vintage and older science fiction books to Chinese and Japanese art books.

What makes this event particularly noteworthy is the generosity extended to our children and students. As part of the book sale, they have the opportunity to choose three books per day, free of charge. This initiative not only encourages reading but also instills a sense of excitement about books. Every sale, I’ve witnessed countless young children digging with enthusiasm for that one book that speaks to them.

Moreover, it is worth highlighting that the proceeds from this book sale support critical library programs. Your money could not be better spent. Public libraries are essential community resources that provide invaluable educational, cultural, and social services. The funds raised during this event will contribute to maintaining and expanding these vital programs, ensuring that our library continues to thrive and remain an inclusive space for all.

I would like to extend my heartfelt appreciation to the dedicated volunteers of the Friends of the Napa Library, whose hard work and passion make this event possible year after year. Their commitment to promoting literacy and supporting our library programs is truly commendable and deserves recognition. If you want to contribute to our community, join the Friends of the Napa Library or consider becoming a volunteer.

I encourage all community members to mark their calendars and join in this book celebration from June 10 to June 18. Come explore the vast array of books for sale and contribute to the continued success of our incredible library. For more information go to folnapa.org, or follow us on our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/NapaFOL.

Ken DeJarnette

Napa