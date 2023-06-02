While free expression is a fundamental right we all cherish, it is crucial to acknowledge when certain expressions cross the line into harmful rhetoric that perpetuates division and impedes progress.

I have been wanting to write this for some time, and the words of Lizzo, who spoke about the matter during her electrifying performance at BottleRock, gave me the push I needed.

The immensely talented and influential musician has been a vocal advocate for inclusivity, body positivity and social justice. During her performance, she spoke about the "choke the woke" signs near BottleRock and urged our community to rise above divisive rhetoric and embrace inclusivity. She reminded us that we are all part of a diverse society, where different perspectives and experiences should be celebrated rather than attacked.

While some argue that the signs are simply expressions of free speech, it is important to recognize the harm they cause. These signs carry an undertone of hostility and dismissiveness towards the voices and concerns of marginalized communities.

By promoting the idea of "choking" those who advocate for social justice and equality, they trivialize the struggles faced by countless individuals who seek a more inclusive and compassionate society. The signs represent a refusal to engage in meaningful discussions and a desire to silence opposing viewpoints, perpetuating a cycle of misunderstanding and resentment.

It is important to remember that free speech does not exist in a vacuum. With every expression of speech, there is an impact on individuals and communities. While we cherish the freedom to express our opinions, we must also recognize the responsibility that comes with it. It is imperative to exercise this freedom in a manner that encourages dialogue, empathy, and understanding, rather than sowing further division.

The "woke" movement has gained traction for valid reasons: it seeks to address systemic injustices and promote equality. It is a response to generations of marginalized voices being silenced and calls for recognition, understanding and change.

By dismissing or mocking the "woke" movement, we risk turning a blind eye to ongoing inequalities that persist in our society. Rather than rejecting these calls for progress, we should strive to educate ourselves, engage in thoughtful discussions, and work towards building a fairer and more inclusive world for everyone. By erecting signs that seek to "choke the woke," we are undermining this vital process and perpetuating violence and division.

Lizzo's statement encapsulates the essence of what is needed in Napa and beyond: a shift away from divisiveness towards a more inclusive and compassionate approach. Through conversation we can forge a path towards progress and build a society that honors the dignity and rights of all individuals.

Let’s use Lizzo’s words as an opportunity to heal, learn and grow. Together, we can create a Napa Valley that is truly representative of its vibrant and diverse community — a place where unity triumphs over division and understanding prevails over animosity.

Michelle Walker

Napa