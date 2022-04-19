 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Choose Suzanne Besu Truchard for Napa County District 1 supervisor

Last night I had the good fortune of spending the evening with my good friend, Suzanne Besu Truchard, who is a candidate for District 1 on the Board of Supervisors. I’ve been mulling over what to write about my friend for some time now, until it occurred to me that I’m not just writing about my friend, or even the candidate.

I’m writing about the mother of Anthony and Zuzu who is concerned about the land they inherit.

I’m writing about the Napa resident who wants to see her beloved neighborhood prosper.

I’m writing about the child of Cuban immigrants who prioritizes family and community.

A leader who understands that people and business can evolve together to create a thriving economy.

An innovator who identifies and realizes opportunity.

An accomplished lawyer and Realtor who has achieved her success through sheer grit and determination.

A friend who shines her light on you and makes you feel like the most important person in the world.

Courtney Wilson

Napa

