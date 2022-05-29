Letter: Chouteau for District 3 supervisor

My admiration for Anna Chouteau, candidate for Napa County Supervisor District 3, began six years ago when I met her for the first time. I met a genuine, authentic and caring individual. Six years later, I can say she is so much more than these amazing qualities you might find in a friend or good neighbor; she is someone who has actually taken her care for the community into public service. It is easier said than done to talk about wanting change; Anna not only said it, but she is doing it as a St. Helena city councilmember. She has channeled her dedication, skills, knowledge and experience into actively initiating the change she wants to see in her community. Once again, she is doing the hard work to accomplish that by running for the Board of Supervisors. Her confidence and ability to connect people will help her succeed, but will also be an important asset to our county leadership. Her values align with mine and I appreciate that as a community member.