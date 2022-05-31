Letter: Chouteau for supervisor

I am endorsing Anna Chouteau for County Supervisor, 3rd district. Will you please join me in voting for her? Anna is a caring, kind, and compassionate person who cares deeply about this valley. Currently she is serving on the City Council of St. Helena, where she is working hard to be a voice for all as well as accomplishing concrete action for water conservation, fire prevention and suppression, diversity and inclusion, and mental health.

Anna understands complex problems and, by using her strong listening skills and by building trust with her collaborators, she loves working together with people to get things done. She sees through the noise of politics and maintains a positive, can-do attitude, which is so important during these times. Anna’s two children attend public school in St. Helena, which helps her understand the needs of all in our community. Anna grew up in Alexander Valley near the Russian River so she understands the complex challenges that our valley faces.

And recently I learned that her grandfather received a purple heart at the Battle of the Solomon Islands, so, having witnessed the physical and mental effects of war, she also intimately understands the needs of veterans and military families. Please get to know this wonderful person and join me in voting for Anna Chouteau in the primary election on June 7.

Molly Hill

Calistoga