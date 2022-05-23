Letter: Chouteau has the temperament, expertise for Board of Supervisors

Election day for supervisor for District 3 is coming up. My vote is for Anna Chouteau, at present a council member for St. Helena. Here are my reasons: I have had contact with Chouteau over the past few years at volunteer events, at political meetings and through personal contacts.

It is the right time for her experience and expertise to move to a broader area of influence – that is, as a member of the Board of Supervisors in Napa County. She has the temperament to listen, to reason, and to collaborate with her colleagues.

I urge you to join me in voting for Anna Chouteau for supervisor of District 3 on June 7.

Martha Casselman

Calistoga