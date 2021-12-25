Letter: Christmas on Main Street

Sometimes you just fall into a great day. Today was one of those. It could be the Christmas carols playing throughout the house, the bright cold sunny skies, or just a great day. Either way, I'm running with it.

Finding myself dancing along to a modern rendition of an old favorite carol while doing the dishes, I finished my chores, put on my jacket, grabbed my camera, and headed to town. I walked through the city, viewing the familiar streets and stores through the focus of a lens. I found dog butts wiggling. A little girl with her nose against the window of the chocolate store. I spied a dapper elderly man driving a shiny antique sports car waving at us as though he was Santa himself. All these visual delights were accompanied by singers on nearly every corner lifting their voices in a joyful sound.

I stopped to have a solo cup of coffee, knowing it would rent me a seat on Main Street's sidewalk. I had a perfect view of tourists and natives alike dressed in holiday colors and a rare sight here in Napa: cozy jackets, scarves, and even a mitten or two. I gave up my seat at the tiny table to an elderly couple who had been eyeing it with envy as I downed my last sips of coffee. We wished each other "Merry Christmas" as I passed possession of my front-row seat and continued on my wandering through the throng of shoppers and gawkers sharing the day and feelings of good cheer.

Our Main Street is only three blocks long. Even giving both sides equal time, I found my way back to the car in less than an hour. How could an hour wipe so many of this year's cobwebs out of my mind? My thoughts felt as fresh and clear as the bright blue sky and still chill in the air. I settled myself into the car seat, feeling as though I had opened my Christmas gift early this year, and drove home humming along to our local radio station playing old holiday classics just for me.

Sharon Campbell

Napa