Letter: Churchill Manor is wonderful

A hidden gem in downtown Napa is Churchill Manor. Our family cannot thank Brian and Joanna enough for hosting us for a special occasion at this beautiful bed and breakfast. Many people aren’t familiar with this beautiful 10,000 square foot gorgeous Victorian mansion. Back in the day when our mother was in high school this was the location for weddings, Napa High School prom and many Indy celebrations.

Our family is so appreciative of the owners for their generosity in the use of this beautiful mansion and we just wanted to give a shout out to this local gem. We highly encourage everyone to consider this beautiful location as a place to lay down your head when visiting the valley or buying it out if you are having a corporate meeting. The 10 bedrooms, and downstairs parlor, study, and dining room are just magnificent.

The Phillips Family

