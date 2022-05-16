Letter: Cio Perez cares about Napa County, not political affiliation

As a Democrat and long-standing member of the Democrats of Napa Valley and the Napa County Latinx Democratic Club, I was very disappointed that one candidate, Lucio "Cio" Perez, was not in the Democrat’s debate … For what seems to be the simple reason that he is not registered to vote with a party preference.

This not only denied many of the voters in Napa County the opportunity to meet all of the candidates, it also led a number of people to assume that Cio was no longer running. Nothing could be further from the truth. Cio is a very active, qualified and viable candidate. I think it is unfortunate that local Democrats, and others tuning into this debate, were deprived of the opportunity to get to know Cio a bit better.

Nevertheless, local politicians who were Republicans but switched parties seemingly to become more politically viable (i.e. supervisor candidate John Dunbar) were invited. California State Senator Bill Dodd also switched from Republican to Democrat for the same reason. But if you look at their voting record, I think you can see that both of them are still, very much, Republicans at heart. Whereas Cio’s values and actions are much more aligned with stated democratic values than either of these two men. Among other things, he is much more in tune to and willing to stand up for environmental concerns and to take the necessary steps to fight climate change and support our youth.

As Cio’s lawn signs start popping up throughout the county and District 3 in particular, I hope the readers will also take a moment to notice that Cio’s signs were apparently printed in a union shop, and they are recyclable. I’m not sure if any of the other candidates running for supervisor, including those purporting to be “environmentalists,” can say the same. And that is another reason that I, a full-fledged Democrat, am supporting Cio Perez as Napa County supervisor. Cio Perez actually walks the talk.

I have known and worked with Cio for six years and am convinced that he is the best candidate for the job of Napa County Supervisor. He has a proven track record as an active environmentalist and is a vocal advocate of human rights, equity, and transparency in government. As a farmer, scientist and a lifelong resident of Napa County, Cio has a deep understanding of the issues facing all of our residents and landowners, including the affordable and workforce housing crisis and its impact on traffic and greenhouse gas emissions, the major contributor to global warming.

Rather than cowering behind the wall of political caution we’re seeing so many of the other candidates hide behind, Cio is always willing to stand up and be counted, whether it’s standing before the Board of Supervisors or standing with his friends and neighbors at relevant protests and rallies. In other words, with Cio you know what you are getting.

Cio is always willing to listen, to really listen, and advocate for the people who live in the county, including those in the oft-forgotten rural areas. Plus, Cio would bring a great deal of experience and institutional memory to the Board of Supervisors.

All of these things are more important to me than political party affiliation. I hope they are important to you, as well.

You can learn more about Cio by visiting his website at www.cio4supervisor.com.

Jose Hernandez

Napa