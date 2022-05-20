Letter: Cio Perez doesn’t dance around the issues

I really love dancing. But I don't like candidates or elected or appointed officials who dance around important topics. It causes me to think they lack integrity and are corruptible.

I really like Cio Perez. I appreciate his thoughtful and frank speech and his ability to teach and learn in a conversation. He is knowledgeable about Napa County and very specifically about the grape and wine industry. His many years of experience in that industry, in business and community service put him in a good position to make wise decisions for this county. He considers people as well as land and water use issues and economics. I trust him and know he will make a fine supervisor for our District 3. Vote for Cio!