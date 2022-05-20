 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Cio Perez doesn’t dance around the issues

  • 0

I really love dancing. But I don't like candidates or elected or appointed officials who dance around important topics. It causes me to think they lack integrity and are corruptible.

I really like Cio Perez. I appreciate his thoughtful and frank speech and his ability to teach and learn in a conversation. He is knowledgeable about Napa County and very specifically about the grape and wine industry. His many years of experience in that industry, in business and community service put him in a good position to make wise decisions for this county. He considers people as well as land and water use issues and economics. I trust him and know he will make a fine supervisor for our District 3. Vote for Cio!

Charlotte Williams

Calistoga

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News