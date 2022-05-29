Letter: Cio Perez is grounded, can’t be swayed by the rich

The current make-up of the Board of Supervisors has members with more than their share of controversies and questionable priorities. Cio has clear priorities and does not fawn over every wealthy individual or corporation who moves into the valley with the single-minded desire to have their own winery and vineyard. I have known Cio for over 50 years. If there is one thing I know about him, it's that he is determined to do the right thing no matter what the political ramifications are.

It's his love of Napa Valley – the only home he has ever known – that has inspired him to run for supervisor. It's time we all took a breath and took a broad view of how we can best utilize and retain our precious resources. A short moratorium on ag growth does not end expansion. But it will give everyone a chance to look closely at how we can properly maintain our ag preserve, as well as our domestic needs.

Cio's lifelong connection with the land, as well as his education in enology and viticulture at UC-Davis, makes him the perfect candidate for supervisor. Please look at his website for more info. I strongly urge every voter in District 3 to vote for Cio Perez.

Daniel Digardi

Napa