Letter: Circling the drain

Monday's edition of the Register has "Rain brings relief" with a photo of the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge — not a local one. You have taken away my comics and replaced them with things I will never read (you should have saved your money). Ask Amy is a poor substitute for Carolyn Hax. The second section is completely jumbled. You have decreased a lot of our local coverage and replaced it with generic regional news and large blocks of print and photos that is of no interest to your readership. What to pack in you kids' lunch? Yeah, my mother would have read that, but not my daughter. Movies I'll love? No, not by those descriptions.