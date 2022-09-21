 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Circling the drain

I am the daughter of a newspaper man. I think printers' ink runs in my veins, but that being said, Napa Valley Register appear to be circling the drain.

Monday's edition of the Register has "Rain brings relief" with a photo of the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge — not a local one. You have taken away my comics and replaced them with things I will never read (you should have saved your money). Ask Amy is a poor substitute for Carolyn Hax. The second section is completely jumbled. You have decreased a lot of our local coverage and replaced it with generic regional news and large blocks of print and photos that is of no interest to your readership. What to pack in you kids' lunch? Yeah, my mother would have read that, but not my daughter. Movies I'll love? No, not by those descriptions.

I hope I can stick with you, but if not, especially with your dearth of local news, I'll continue to read the San Francisco Chronicle, which had a great story on fire monitoring in Napa County.

The Register used to lead on local topics, but the present paper is turning into fish wrap.

Evelyn Zlomke

Napa

