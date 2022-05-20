Letter: City council should encourage outdoor dining in Napa

I love outdoor dining. I think it is festive, friendly and safe. It makes Napa look alive when I see people dining in our streets instead of cars whizzing by. It might help with traffic calming too.

When we cross the Third Street bridge going west in the evenings on our way home to Old Town, I like to see the Presbyterian church, with its outdoor lights and stained glass windows glowing in the dusk like a beacon. When I look to the right up Main Street, I love seeing those beautiful crystal chandeliers sparkling over people’s heads as they enjoy their dinner.

We need to support our innovative restaurants which have invested in creating outdoor dining. Please join me by encouraging the City Council to allow them to continue and encourage outdoor dining.

Lynne Champlin

Napa