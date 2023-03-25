Regarding the current discussion about adding parking meters downtown, Napa’s soul was lost when the powers that be ensured a string of high-end hotels, wine bars, and a few chain clothing stores on First Street from the Police Deptartment building to Oxbow.

OK, what’s done is done. Adding parking meters will provably add at least 12 new city employees and all the salaries and retirement costs that go with that. That’s fine if this is a make-work town.

The meters will annoy people who live downtown, and drive us to the Whole Foods plaza off Trancas. Bay Area people who come here for a day or evening meal on weekends will be annoyed. Maybe they’ll go to Benicia or Sonoma instead. Why not?

That April 2022 Wall Street Journal article said it best, “Napa’s main crop is cash, not grapes…” Instead of offending downtown residents with meters, how about getting the empty Safeway building on Jefferson, blight by any definition, occupied?

The city has the dough and the power to make this happen. How about finding a way to keep Blue Note’s concerts in town rather than up at Silverado? What about the Opera House improvements we underwrote that the new tenant bailed out of within about a year?

How about doing at least as much for the citizens of Napa as the city powers do for the tourists and also underwrite ways to make at least part of downtown a downtown that draws residents? Unless you all agree it’s too late… If you look behind the decisions of the city, I don’t see any sign whatsoever they consider the well-being of those who live here and pay all these taxes and call this our homes.

It feels like a tourist town, solely motivated by increasing revenues and a “make-work” attitude to increase city and county staffing levels and pretty new buildings. The residents don’t make the decisions, but we get stuck with all the financial responsibility an inconvenience of the city’s decisions…where there is no oversight or accountability…and our basic needs in this town are ignored.

My feeling is we residents are completely invisible to the city and its departments, and maybe even an annoyance. It’s not too much to ask the city to think of the residents as much as they do of the tourists and all means possible of increasing revenue.

Rick Mann

Napa