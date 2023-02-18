With all the development we have been witnessing these last few years around town and the ever-increasing valuations given to properties in Napa, I can’t be the only one who scratches my head wondering why are there so many other sites that have sat vacant or in a dilapidated state of disrepair for many years?

One glaring example sits at the intersection of 1st Street and Silverado Trail. On one corner you have the former Food City/J.V. Liquor eyesore that has been spray painted multiple times with graffiti tags and has become a visual eyesore. Kitty corner is a boarded up former Mobil gasoline station that has become a trash dumping ground.

On 1st and Juarez streets sits the one-time O’Sullivan’s Bar, which also is sporting graffiti. This apparently does not disturb the property owner, as it doesn’t get painted over. This is a gateway that thousands of visitors take on their way to visit the Oxbow Market, CIA, and, ultimately, to enter our downtown.

Then there is the Center Building at 800-804 Brown St. directly opposite Napa’s historic courthouse. The owner has done very little since the 2014 earthquake to make his building structurally safe and available to rent once again. This is an historic structure and, if nothing else, shows pitifully poor stewardship of one of downtown Napa’s oldest surviving buildings.

One wonders, “Why?” And in this particular example, lack of resources does not appear to be the reason. Though circumstances differ, a similar lack of rehabilitation has also occurred at the 1930’s WPA-era Franklin Street, and also earthquake ravaged, Post Office.

It wasn’t all that long ago that one prominent Napa property owner had multiple downtown buildings that, inexplicably, he chose to keep vacant. He wouldn’t even spend money on such basic repairs such as fixing broken windows. He thumbed his nose at the city’s earthquake retrofitting ordinance with impunity. It took an out of the area developer to purchase these properties and, with patience and planning, turn them into valuable and popular retail, dining, and lodging destinations.

Whether you like them or not, look at the quality high end development that has occurred along Main and 1st and 2nd streets, and then notice how these property owners are able to attract very high triple net leases. This in turn has spurred unprecedented tourist tax revenue into city coffers.

I have heard reports that in this year’s budget process, Napa’s city council is considering additional funding to enforce more vigorously addressing blighted properties, including those whose owners have done little to nothing to rebuild after the 2014 earthquake.

I for one would be extremely supportive if the money and muscle necessary does get approved to do something about recalcitrant property owners to comply with even basic minimal maintenance. And, folks, we’re not just talking about the prominent commercial properties that I have mentioned in this letter. Look around town and you will find many residential properties that landlords are renting and without spending funds for even the most minimal code compliance.

I believe being a property owner ought to require some responsibilities for the “common community good.” And if the only way to obtain said compliance is under the threat of fines and penalties, then I say, “So be it.” Before anyone accuses me of being free and loose with other people’s money, I am a property owner in Napa and other cities, and those who know me would attest that I practice what I preach.

It is time to begin the job of cleaning up the graffiti and degradation that can be found on some of Napa’s building stock if we truly desire to be a world class city to live, work, and play.

John Sensenbaugh

Napa