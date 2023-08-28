Join people from all walks of life for the National Day of Action on the Climate Emergency event to be held in Old Town Sacramento on Sunday, Sept. 17. We will demand that our leaders show real climate leadership by rejecting new fossil fuel projects and by declaring a climate emergency.

From the wildfires in Canada to record breaking temperatures around the globe we are reminded almost daily that our world is rapidly warming. The amount of heat trapping carbon dioxide in our atmosphere has increased 50% since the start of the industrial revolution. In order to stop this warming, we must rapidly transition away from burning carbon dioxide polluting fossil fuels to non-polluting sources of energy.

Mark your calendars and please join us at 11 a.m. on Sept. 17 and let your voice be heard. Invite your friends to join us too. This family-friendly event will feature a giant puppet show, carnival games, kayaks in the river, performers and speakers who will share how you can get involved in ending the era of Fossil Fuels and building a better future together.

For more information about this important event visit https://bit.ly/NoMoreFF. To learn more about how our world is warming; the causes, consequences and actions that need to be taken, visit NASA’s website on climate. https://climate.nasa.gov/evidence/

Ron Sadler

Roseville