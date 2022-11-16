 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Closing block on Main Streets benefits all

In a letter to the editor, a writer makes the assertion that the one block closing of Main Street from Third to Second is only for the benefit of the restaurants located in that block. I believe this is an inaccurate conclusion.

The closing of that one block has resulted in traffic calming at three key downtown intersections - Main at Third, Second and First. Previously, when crossing Third from the Riverfront area, you had to be wary of cars turning right or left onto Main. This no longer happens and you can safely cross Third without fear of a car sailing over the bridge and cutting you off in the crosswalk to make a right onto Main.

As a result of this one block closure, traffic at the intersection of Second and Main and First and Main is now much lighter and bikes and pedestrians can cross streets with much more assurance they won’t be hit. (For the record, Napa has a very poor safety record on our streets in regards to pedestrian and bike injuries from cars.)

Personally, I do not patronize the restaurants on the closed block, but I am grateful to have the reduced traffic in this area. I would argue that the closure also benefits all the businesses in the Riverfront as Third Street is no longer such a barrier to reaching this area.

I see people strolling along Veteran’s Park in what used to be the street and the block reminds me of the plazas in Europe where walking and dining often have priority over car traffic. The closure also makes gatherings in Veteran’s Park much safer and allows overflow into the area that previously was a street.

People may not be aware that there were plans to make Brown Street a pedestrian mall and that change would cost a similar amount to the changes that will be made to permanently close Main Street in this one block. The Main Street closure has been very successful and helps all Main Street businesses. These are exactly the investments we should be making to turn Napa into a city where people can walk and bike safely. These investments benefit locals and tourists and make Napa a more desirable place to visit and live.

Cindy Deutsch

Napa

