Letter: Closing Main Street raises concerns over public safety

With all due respect for the Napa City Council, I have to object to the closure of Main Street to allow one restaurant the unbridled use of that open space as their own. It has proven in the past to be a great impediment for foot traffic along the side walk of Main Street. The other concern is it would cause a blockage of law enforcement that maintain their vehicles at the Main Street access of the courthouse. The other concern is Main Street is a main corridor of traffic from the northern community of the City of Napa which would be a necessary form of emergency travel should Napa once again become threatened by wildfire as was the case in the past when wild land fire burned through Silverado Country Club estates.