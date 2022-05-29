Letter: Closing Main Street raises concerns over public safety

With all due respect for the Napa City Council, I have to object to the closure of Main Street to allow one restaurant the unbridled use of that open space as their own. It has proven in the past to be a great impediment for foot traffic along the side walk of Main Street. The other concern is it would cause a blockage of law enforcement that maintain their vehicles at the Main Street access of the courthouse. The other concern is Main Street is a main corridor of traffic from the northern community of the City of Napa which would be a necessary form of emergency travel should Napa once again become threatened by wildfire as was the case in the past when wild land fire burned through Silverado Country Club estates.
The fire that burned through Paradise, California had restricted highway access and was a major cause for restricting emergency departure from that city and cause of loss of life as a result of the ragging infernal that took so many lives. Should the City Council approve the closure of Main Street for the benefit of the increased prosperity of the restaurant and unneeded restriction on we the people to use Main Street, I recommend that you should not vote to allow these representatives of the so-called restaurant to be our representatives and vote for another candidate in the future for the honorable duty to represent the people of Napa.
David Ingraham
Napa