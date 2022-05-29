Letter: Closing Main Street would make downtown Napa safer, more enjoyable

Edward Booth’s article “Napa City Council to discuss possibility of permanently closing portion of Main Street to vehicles” sets forth a beautiful opportunity for downtown Napa. I believe the Veterans Park would be a safer place for young kids to play and for larger events such as outdoor movies and concerts if the street remained permanently closed due to the lack of traffic. Main Street is a frequently busy road downtown and having the portion of Main Street between Second Street and Third Street closed to motor vehicles helps keep pedestrians and park attendees safe.
I’ve lived in Napa Valley all my life and I have worked in restaurants since I was fifteen. Having the extra outdoor dining for the small restaurants on Main Street liberates the establishments to expand. The outdoor square would be incredibly enticing to both regulars or locals and to travelers or tourists. The section of Main Street between Second and Third Street in downtown Napa should remain closed permanently.
Isabel Maxson
Napa