A friend in our group, Napa Climate Now!, sent an email to the rest of us about a recent column on Starbucks' newly implemented reusable cups. We were startled by the light, dismissive tone of Jennifer Huffman's column.

As you surely know, plastic and compostables are overwhelming landfills everywhere. Plastics are the real villains, but compostables gobble up resources (trees, bamboo, and plastics that decompose) most go straight into landfills in most states and countries. We're lucky where we live, because we have NRWS and its award winning solutions for composting green waste, including most kinds of paper and bamboo foodware. It's great as far as it goes, but it leaves out a long list of certified and uncertified compostable plastics (made from potato starch, and other sources); what's more, outside of Napa, most counties and states simply send paper cups and other non-reusables to landfill.

Having Starbucks, with its vast international reach, take a step in the right direction is dazzlingly significant. Our group celebrated the news as progress in itself, and potentially a model for other companies to act more sustainably. Starbucks' new system has some serious flaws -- customers return the cups in a special bin to be washed and reused, but the plastic lids still go in the trash. And some customers will take the cups away and neglect to return them to a store later. Even so, it's an important step toward solving the waste problem. That is what I hope you will now see and understand. In my experience, once you grasp the problem, there's no turning away.

Susan Crosby

Napa Climate Now!