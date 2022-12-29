 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Column counterproductive to health

  • 0
Napa Valley Register Logo

I was shocked, bewildered and angry as I read John Rosemond’s “Living with children” column Dec. 27’s Register regarding psychological counseling with children and teens. He seemed to be denying the benefit of professional therapy, characterizing counselors as simply following the latest therapy fad, debunking the benefit of educational degrees, (at the same time touting his own), and equating the benefit of professional therapy with speaking with “a shopkeeper, uncle…neighbor.”

He bases his conclusions on questionable research and anecdotal personal experience. On the contrary, there is more than ample research verifying the benefits of psychotherapy, and the use of various therapeutic tools. Extensive education and supervision are required for earning various counseling degrees and licensures, along with peer accountability and continuing education.

Certainly, there needs to be a trusting relationship between therapist and client. This is true for adults, children, teens, individuals, couples, families…. And if the relationship is not working, one needs to switch to another clinician. But to wholesale debunk and discredit professional therapists, therapy and medication is just wrong.

People are also reading…

And to the Register’s Editors: Publishing this column was inappropriate, and is counterproductive to public health. I suggest you look elsewhere for a syndicated commentary on mental health.

Rev. Jim Warnock

Napa

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: PG&E wants to recover costs for wildfires

Letter: PG&E wants to recover costs for wildfires

I believe we, the customers, have already paid for maintaining equipment and any other cost it was to keep the surrounding areas safe, right? With this said, I do not believe that the Public Utilities Commission has any rights giving their stamp of approval to this request.

Letter: NVUSD should focus on students, not lawsuits

Letter: NVUSD should focus on students, not lawsuits

Rather than prolonging what will most likely be a losing fight with the SBE, NVUSD should focus on how to improve the learning outcomes of its students from their current abysmal performance. That ought to be the discussion Napa school leaders should have, not what a fictive impact of a 2% decline in enrollments over the next ten years might have on the district’s finances.

Letter: Protect our open space

Letter: Protect our open space

It now seems we’re increasingly aware, from Calistoga to American Canyon, from Berryessa Estates to the Carneros. Together, we will continue to protect the Ag Preserve and our open space.

Letter: A word of appreciation

Letter: A word of appreciation

A big “thank you” to Napa Valley CanDo, to my fellow nonprofits for their good work and to our generous community of givers.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News