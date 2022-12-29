Letter: Column counterproductive to health

I was shocked, bewildered and angry as I read John Rosemond’s “Living with children” column Dec. 27’s Register regarding psychological counseling with children and teens. He seemed to be denying the benefit of professional therapy, characterizing counselors as simply following the latest therapy fad, debunking the benefit of educational degrees, (at the same time touting his own), and equating the benefit of professional therapy with speaking with “a shopkeeper, uncle…neighbor.”

He bases his conclusions on questionable research and anecdotal personal experience. On the contrary, there is more than ample research verifying the benefits of psychotherapy, and the use of various therapeutic tools. Extensive education and supervision are required for earning various counseling degrees and licensures, along with peer accountability and continuing education.

Certainly, there needs to be a trusting relationship between therapist and client. This is true for adults, children, teens, individuals, couples, families…. And if the relationship is not working, one needs to switch to another clinician. But to wholesale debunk and discredit professional therapists, therapy and medication is just wrong.

And to the Register’s Editors: Publishing this column was inappropriate, and is counterproductive to public health. I suggest you look elsewhere for a syndicated commentary on mental health.

Rev. Jim Warnock

Napa