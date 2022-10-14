Letter: Come celebrate Napa High athletics

The Napa High School Athletic Hall of Fame is celebrating its 25th anniversary with a special dinner honoring all members of the Hall.
Come and meet former Napa High athletes, coaches, and others who have contributed to the proud history of the school’s athletic department. Featured speakers will be Ed Burke, who carried the USA flag at the 1984 Olympics, Barbara Franco, coach and former NHS principal, Tim Mulligan, coach, athletes Rich Harbison, Darlene Au-Mau Kempin and Les Franco, and Lars Christensen, the NHS Principal when the Hall was created.
The event will be held Saturday, Oct. 22. Reception time is 5:30 p.m. and dinner at 6:30 p.m. Cost of the dinner is $75. Call 707-226-5090 for more information and reservations.
Reservations can also be made online at napahighhof.org/events. Deadline for reservations is Saturday, Oct. 15.
Carol Stein
Napa