 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Come celebrate Napa High athletics

  • 0
Napa Valley Register Logo

The Napa High School Athletic Hall of Fame is celebrating its 25th anniversary with a special dinner honoring all members of the Hall.

Come and meet former Napa High athletes, coaches, and others who have contributed to the proud history of the school’s athletic department. Featured speakers will be Ed Burke, who carried the USA flag at the 1984 Olympics, Barbara Franco, coach and former NHS principal, Tim Mulligan, coach, athletes Rich Harbison, Darlene Au-Mau Kempin and Les Franco, and Lars Christensen, the NHS Principal when the Hall was created.

The event will be held Saturday, Oct. 22. Reception time is 5:30 p.m. and dinner at 6:30 p.m. Cost of the dinner is $75. Call 707-226-5090 for more information and reservations.

Reservations can also be made online at napahighhof.org/events. Deadline for reservations is Saturday, Oct. 15.

People are also reading…

Carol Stein

Napa

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: A NVUSD snapshot

Letter: A NVUSD snapshot

We don't just talk about money. We have been open about the changes we need to make in our curricula – some are state requirements, some are a response to need.

Letter: A City Council meeting to remember

Letter: A City Council meeting to remember

I sat listening until I just had to express my feelings regarding such a waste of over $300,000 at a time when parts of Napa are in great need of help. I did a poor job of it, and I knew what I tried to say fell on deaf ears. It is most obvious now that based on Napa Register opinion pieces that the great majority of Napa residents are in agreement with me.

Letter: Time to clean house

Letter: Time to clean house

A big step in the direction of solving all this would be to elect two new supervisors — Joelle Gallagher and Anne Cottrell — this November. They will start to clean house and help us feel proud and connected again.

Letter: Give Anne Cottrell and Joelle Gallagher your vote

Letter: Give Anne Cottrell and Joelle Gallagher your vote

Together, Anne and Joelle will shift the narrative from its current dysfunction and self-serving agenda to one based on action. We do not have time for a learning curve. We must elect the candidates who will be ready on day one. Those candidates are Anne Cottrell and Joelle Gallagher! Please give them your vote!

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News