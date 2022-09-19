 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Comics reduction only the latest

I agree with Jim Treadway and Nancy Lewis (letters, Sept. 15) regarding the changes to the Register's print edition.

The subscription price increases yet there is less and less to read. Half the comics is only the latest. I notice the sports section hasn't been reduced. There are readers who like to read other than sports. I have been a subscriber since 1968 — 54 years — and I think you are doing a disservice to your readers who prefer to read a newspaper, not a computer screen.

I understand the financial need to cut back and pare down, but please do it some other way and give us reader's back our printed newspaper with all its regular sections.

Juanita Hoover

Napa

