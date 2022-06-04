Letter: Coming to terms with Texas tragedy

I’m having a challenging time coming to grips with many of the laws and regulations that our elected government officials have implemented to supposedly help guide us and protect us from the greedy, the malcontents and the wicked!

My current struggle (one that seems to be recurring much too frequently) is attempting to understand the tragedy that recently played out in Uvalde, Texas.

I am desperately hoping that there are some thoughtful and informed pro gun supporters (perhaps NRA members) here in our community that could answer this nagging question. This is one that I’ve been dragging around with me for the past several decades. What is the justification for any individual in this country of ours to be allowed to own an AR-15 assault weapon?

Guns have become a commonplace part of our American culture. My take on their perceived value is for one of three purposes: for hunting, for protection or for shooting cans!

I am not a hunter but it’s my understanding that AR-15’s are not legal for hunting! Hand guns seem to be commonplace in our 21st century America. A hand gun would seem to be an effective and appropriate choice for protection in case of assault or an intruder.

Again, without help, I can’t understand why any non-law enforcement individual should be allowed to own an assault weapon. If there is anyone reading this that can give insight that could help assist me in this challenge with which I’m grappling I would much appreciate your perception.

Chris Sauer

Napa