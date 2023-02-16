In recent years, we have experienced a level of public discourse and divisiveness that is not reflective of our community and we now have an opportunity to move Napa County forward in a collaborative direction and away from division and discord.

At one time, we were a community that came together to find common ground to face our challenges and find opportunities for collaboration and shared solutions. We didn’t always agree on everything, but when we disagreed, we found it in ourselves to maintain dignity, respect and courtesy. We believe we can get there again.

Identifying our challenges and finding solutions has always been done in a spirit of collaboration and a vision for Napa Valley that transcends division and because of this we have experienced significant achievements.

The Napa Valley is one of the most exceptional places in the world. We are not only a world class agricultural community that is celebrated around the nation and beyond, we are innovators in every sector of Napa Valley from business, education and sustainability to art, recreation, philanthropy, community building and climate resilience. Our residents benefit from the success of our leadership and collaborative approach and we are fortunate to be a travel destination where others want to come to learn and experience the exceptionality that is the Napa Valley.

Make no mistake, we still have problems to solve and challenges ahead. However, to meet them head on we must be a community that values spirited debate in our public discourse imbued with respect for everyone. And we must listen to those we disagree with and learn from one another.

Our community needs to move forward towards these nobler visions for the Napa Valley and strong leadership is required to do that in order for us all to continue to lead on the issues that matter. It is paramount that we focus on a vision for Napa Valley that inspires everyone and demonstrates that we are a community steeped in the values of excellence, dignity, civility and continual advancement.

As leaders in our industries and communities, each of us are representative of many individuals in Napa Valley who will continue to provide the dedicated and steadfast leadership necessary to move Napa Valley forward as we set our sights on a vision for our community that is worthy of each and every individual and moves away from discord that undermines our ideals.

We invite our community to partner with us and many others to continue to move Napa Valley forward and continue the important work we all do that continues to make our home truly world class.

Ryan Klobas

CEO, Napa County Farm Bureau

Linsey Gallagher

CEO, Visit Napa Valley

Jeri Hansen

CEO, Napa Chamber of Commerce