The Napa art committee has to be blind or very stupid to make the choices they do.

A cactus of plastic? One member of the committee said that the public might well get used to it in time.

Personally, I don't think I'll ever pass by that terrible excuse-for-art without shaking my head.

Zero relevance to Napa and totally wrongly placed for this community. Please re-think this decision. It's embarrassing and will become the joke of our town.

Laurence Bartone

Napa